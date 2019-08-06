Government ignores calls by MPs to scrap SI 145

By Thandiwe Garusa

GOVERNMENT has ignored calls by MPs to scrap Statutory Instrument 145/2019 which bans trade in maize by unauthorised persons in Zimbabwe.

The lands ministry says this is the only way to making sure scarce grain is accounted for and available at affordable prices to citizens.

The legislators last week took turns to urge the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement to remove the controversial policy which outlaws the transportation of the staple maize grain unless if one is taking it to GMB.

MPs were adamant the policy measure violated some of the country’s laws.

GMB says it is currently opening collection points supplementing to its current network of 86 depots to make the transportation of grains easier for farmers.

Farmers with significant quantities were encouraged to call GMB regional managers for transport arrangements.