Government kicks off rehabilitation of Harare – Chirundu highway

Government has commenced rehabilitation of the Harare to Chirundu highway that had become a death trap for motorists.

The highway is currently characterised by heavy potholes and tiny strips of tar that have largely suffered from heavy trucks going and coming from Zambia.

Contractors of the Harare – Beitbridge road, Masimba, Bitumen World and Exodus will be conducting the multi-million dollar project.

Bitumen World has already set up an Asphalt plant that produces 140 tonnes of the product in Makuti.

“I am happy we saw the groundbreaking for this highway. This is phase two of the Harare – Beitbridge highway,” said Transport Ministry Secretary Joy Makumbe.

“We are going to have a link between the southern and northern corridor so trucks are going to come into the country from Beit Bridge, through Harare to Chirundu on their way to Zambia, DRC and Malawi.

“We have actually connected the region with this road.

“There had actually been a lot of issues with some trucks overturning but that is going to be a thing of the past.”

Some parts of the road are set to be widened, with hope that at completion it will replicate the Harare – Beitbridge highway which is nearing completion.

Added Makumbe: “We are looking at reconstruction at some areas that are beyond patching and rehabilitation of some that are still good, some areas are going to be widened.

“We will have toll plazas that are going to be constructed and weigh bridges. The contractors have been capacitated and that will make it easier for them to quickly do this job.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) to reconstruct the country’s highways which had undergone decades of disrepair.