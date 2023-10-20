Government offers reprieve to ZIMSEC examination candidates disrupted by rains

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

LEARNERS who are writing their ZIMSEC Ordinary and Advanced level examinations but were disrupted by heavy rains across the country will be allowed to sit for their affected papers, the government has said.

Heavy rains with hail storms are currently prevailing in the country leaving destruction in some areas.

The heavy rains have led to flooding of rivers in some rural areas hindering accessibility of examination materials and consequently disrupting candidates.

Responding to questions in Parliament recently after the MPs raised concern over the disruptions, the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Angeline Gata said affected learners will be accorded an opportunity to sit for their examinations.

“In response to the question that has been asked, yes, the Ministry is aware that there are some schools that could not collect their examination papers because of the flooded rivers. The affected schools will liaise with the head office so that the children are accorded time to write their exams,” said Gata.

Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) in an attempt to curb leakages of papers, this year introduced a new system of delivering examination papers to centers on the day of writing.

The new system encountered challenges this week with some examination centers delaying exam sitting.

“We know that the river would not be flooded for maybe three days. So, arrangements will be made for the affected learners to have their exams during the exam period,” said Gata.