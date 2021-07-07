Govt Officials Dominate Zim’s Olympic Games Delegation

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

GOVERNMENT officials, sports administrators and coaches dominate Team Zimbabwe for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with only five athletes being part of the delegation of 18 people for the global sporting showcase due to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) on Wednesday officially unveiled the Zimbabwe delegation in a ceremony which was done virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five athletes, who include the swimming duo of Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar, sprinter Ngoni Makusha, rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin and golfer Scott Vincent, will carry the country’s banner in Tokyo, Japan, next month.

With the exception of Purcell-Gilpin, who will represent the country in the men’s singles scull event in rowing and golfer Vincent, the other three athletes are going to Japan through universality slots.

Under the universality rule, National Olympics Committees (NOC) may enter one male athlete and one female athlete, regardless of time, if they have no athletes of that gender meeting the entry standard.

Zimbabwe athletes’ failure to qualify for the Olympics via qualification events has been blamed on lack of meaningful investment in athletes’ development by the Government and other stakeholders.

While the nation will send their smallest number of athletes to the Olympic Games since the country attained independence in 1980, as has become the norm in recent years, officials dominate the delegation with 13 in total expected to be on the plane to Tokyo compared to just five athletes.

Some of the officials who will be part of the delegation to the Tokyo Olympic Games are Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa, the parliamentary portfolio committee for sport chairman Mathias Tongofa and Tariro Kadzirange, who is the PA to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry.

Minister Coventry, who is the country’s most successful Olympian, was not named on the Zimbabwe delegation as she is expected to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games in her capacity as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s powerful executive board.

Coventry chairs the IOC Athletes’ Commission but is expected to step down from her role after this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The Zimbabwe team at the Olympic Games will be led by the ZOC vice president Fredreck, who was recently named the country’s chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ndlovu took over the chef de mission role from Thabani Gonye, who will be travelling to the Games in his capacity as president. Gonye was elected ZOC president in April.

Other ZOC officials include the organisation’s chief executive Stephen Mudawarima and team administrator Memory Pakati.

Another curious inclusion on the Team Zimbabwe delegation is that of the Zimbabwe Golf Association president Mufaro Chivonivoni, who will travel to the Olympics as “coach” to professional golfer Scott Vincent.

Team Zimbabwe

Aquatics – Swimming

Athletes: Donata Katai, Peter Wetzlar

Coach: Lindsy Tudor-Cole

Athletics

Athlete: Ngoni Makusha

Coach: Lisimati Phakamile

Rowing

Athlete: Peter Purcell-Gilpin

Coach: James Alexander Stephenson

Golf

Athlete: Scott Vincent

Coach/ Team Leader: Mufaro Chivonivoni

Chef de Mission: Fredreck Ndlovu

Team Admin: Memory Pakati

Physiotherapist and Covid-19 Liaison Officer: Abigail Mnikwa

ZOC President: Thabani Gonye

ZOC Chef executive: Stephen Mudawarima

Government Delegation

Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa, PA to the Minister Tariro Kadzirange, Chairman Portfolio Committee Mathias Tongofa.