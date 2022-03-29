Government Scraps Covid-19 Test Requirement For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

FULLY vaccinated travelers will no longer be required to produce ‘valid’ negative Covid-19 test results at any border post when entering Zimbabwe, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Those who are yet to be vaccinated or those not yet fully vaccinated will however need proof of a negative test result.

Addressing journalists at Tuesday’s post cabinet briefing, Mutsvangwa said this was a result of the decline in Covid-19 cases.

“Returning residents and visitors are no longer required to present a negative PCR certificate on arrival at ports of entry; only the valid vaccination certificate showing that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with any of those World Health Organisation (WHO) WHO approved vaccinations will suffice.

“This is in line with the decline in Covid-19 cases, most of which are now very mild, or have no symptoms and increased vaccination coverage,” Mutsvangwa said.

She added: “A negative PCR certificate will only be a requirement if the returning resident or visitor is not fully vaccinated.

“Government wishes to remind all citizens that Covid-19 is still with us and therefore we are appealing to all Zimbabweans to continue adhering to the laid down WHO and national protocols at all times.”

Previously travelers were required to produce a Covid-19 negative test result taken not more than 48 hours before arrival in Zimbabwe.