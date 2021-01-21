Government Shuts Down Amid Covid Rampage

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

GOVERNMENT has been forced into unprecedented shutdown of nearly all its departments following the continued surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to Information ministry secretary, Nick Mangwana, starting this Thursday, departments are operating with only 10 percent staff.

All ministries except the Ministry of Health and Child Care have been ordered to operate at the barest minimum.

Said Mangwana, “From tomorrow 21 January 2021 to 3 February 2021, all Ministries, government Departments and Agencies (except for Health ministry) will be operating with only 10% of its staff. Those who can work from home will be doing that. This is likely to affect the service the public receives.”

The country is in the middle of a 30-day lockdown period to try and curb the continued spread of the pandemic.

As of 20 January 2021, Zimbabwe had recorded 29 408 cumulative cases of the disease since the first case was confirmed last month, coupled with 19 253 recoveries and 879 deaths.