Government stockpiles US$700 million ivory due to CITES trade ban; MP calls for increased hunting quotas

By Anna Chibamu

THE Government of Zimbabwe is sitting on ivory stocks worth over US$700 million due to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) ban on trade in the resource.

Zimbabwe has an ivory stockpile of 166 221.18kg from 26 906 pieces from inside and outside the parks and wildlife estate.

Environment Minister Sithembiso Nyoni told acting Speaker of Parliament recently that the human-wildlife conflict had been made complex as the animal population continued to increase over the years.

“We have been responsible for keeping these and eliminating poaching at a very high cost which has allowed wildlife to grow.

“In Matabeleland North province, the elephant population increased from 49 310 to 61 531 from 2021 to 2022 an increase of 12 221 (15.2%) and this was based on an aerial survey,” Nyoni said.

Nyoni told Parliament that the country had continued to face numerous challenges of increased human wildlife conflict cases that threaten people’s safety and livelihoods.

“In 2023 alone, more than 35 people were killed by wildlife and more than 80 were injured,” added Nyoni.

CITES is a global agreement among governments that regulates or bans international trade in species under threat.

Due to the convention which Zimbabwe is a signatory, the moratorium affects ivory stockpile sales to fund conservation activities and community development.

Zimbabwe has described the ban as “unjustified” in light of several deaths of villagers in the affected areas, who don’t realise the value of the surrounding flora and fauna.

In most human wildlife conflict hotspot areas, elephants are second to buffaloes in terms of contribution to human fatalities.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Joseph Bonda suggested hiking hunting quotas in a bid to reduced the wildlife population.

“Why is the ministry not increasing the hunting quota to the Rural District Councils (RDCs)?

“Why can we not add the quota to RDCs so that they will hunt the elephants and feed people that are hungry in the communal areas?”

The minister said the government was seized with the matter and still negotiating with relevant stakeholders to pursue the culling option.