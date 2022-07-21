Government take up Pomona payments 

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

Government says it has undertaken to update payments duly owed to Geogenix B.V in the controversial Pomona waste management deal between Harare City Council (HCC) and the German investors while the local authority comes up with strategies to improve its financial systems.

Government will pay May, June and July installments to Geogenix B.V.

The decision comes after strong consideration by the government on the implication of canceling a deal with an investor at a time the country is partaking in re-engagement efforts internationally.

Prior to government’s resolution to pay Geogenix B.V, HCC had resolved, through a special meeting to appoint Special Committee to investigate the Pomona Waste to Energy Project, to suspend the contract between the City of Harare and Geogenix B.V and to withdraw the affidavits filed by council, with the court opposing the court case by the residents challenging the Pomona waste energy deal.

In a statement, Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Zvinechimwe Churu, said the motion by HCC, if carried through, would have a damaging effect on Zimbabwe’s investor relations.

“Government’s position is that council is a legal persona and decisions made by councillors, then in office, should not vary willy-nilly on the basis that there is a group of councillors in place,” Churu said.

He added that at the present moment, HCC’s ability to collect revenue was still poor due to weaknesses in billing, collection efficiency, amongst others.

“Government has made an undertaking, upon request by Council, that it would initially assist the local authority in various ways as it improves its capacity to collect revenue, and this would be, inter-alia.”

The request by Council means part of the local authority’s devolution funds will be utilized to honour its agreement with Geogenix B.V.

“The understanding would be that the local authority’s capacity would improve over the years and eventually and would be able to pay the obligations on their own.

“In particular, the Government, as the Guarantor, has undertaken to pay the May, June and July installments while the council comes up with strategies to improve its financial systems,” said Churu.

He also blasted Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume and some councilors for frustrating the smooth implementation of the Pomona Waste to Energy agreement which was put in place by the same Council.

“These councilors are seizing every opportunity to go to the press to vilify the Government on a partnership that was consummated by the council itself. Government does not find such conduct acceptable as it amounts to political grandstanding on a very serious matter,” remarked Churu.