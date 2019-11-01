Government to blacklist striking doctors

By Leopold Munhende

GOVERNMENT will fire and ensure all striking doctors are never employed anywhere again, controversial Deputy Information Minister Energy Mutodi has said.

The threat, shared on Twitter by Mutodi, follows a decision by doctors to ignore a recent Labour Court ruling ordering them back at work.

“Striking doctors can be rest assured that once dismissed, there will be no re-hiring.

“No one is above the law no-matter the profession and if the court says go back to work, you must comply,” said Mutodi.

“Government will also blacklist the money mongering doctors so they are not employable elsewhere.”

Doctors, who are supposed to attend a disciplinary hearing Friday, have maintained they will not be deterred.

Said Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) acting vice president Dean Ndoro, “None of us will be attending their disciplinary hearings. We are still incapacitated and cannot afford to attend.”

Medical practitioners have been on strike for two months now demanding a review of the allowances and salaries pegged at the prevailing currency interbank rate.

Government however, has claimed it does not have capacity to sustain such a wage bill and instead offered a 100% salary and allowance increase using local currency.

The offer was rejected outright by the doctors.