Government to fire nurses who went on industrial action, orders matrons to provide names, week before intended strike 

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

THE Health Services Board (HSB) has ordered matrons and sisters in charge at major hospitals to give them names of nurses who went on industrial action two weeks ago, with intentions to fire them, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Nurses who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity said they were unfazed by the threats of dismissal and will go ahead with their strike, set to start on Monday, 18 July.

This publication is reliably informed, disciplinary hearings of those whose names would have been handed over are expected to commence at the same time.

Their last strike was called off at a crisis meeting two weeks ago, after realisation lives were being lost as government continued to drag its feet in addressing their demands.

Health workers and other civil servants are demanding US$840 per month and improved working conditions.

“HSB contacted HR and demanded registers which were being filled in during the week we went on strike,” said the nurse.

“Sisters in charge were told last week to come up and hand over lists of nurses who did not report for duty over that period, but they have been resisting the move as they are also affected by low wages and poor working conditions, we are forced to work in.

“Those in higher offices, however, do not understand these things and actually want to get some of us fired when they should be standing up in our defence.”

Nurses at Masvingo general hospital were being called to work at the height of their last strike as registers were said to be marked for similar reasons.

Added the nurse: “No one is scared, already what we are doing is community service. It however is mind-boggling how a fellow health worker could be used in such a way.”

If they are fired, this would be the second time under President Emmerson Mnangagwa that they are relieved of duties as a result of industrial action.

In 2018, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga fired thousands of nurses and announced a prompt recruitment process for their unemployed counterparts.

Some were eventually reinstated.

A communique released by of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) Monday, indicated civil servants had failed to find common ground with government over wage issues, and dismissed a 100% hike announced in an attempt to end the impasse.

“All the unions which organise under the Public Sector, that is, health sector, education sector and rest of the civil servants will be meeting tomorrow the 12th of July to deliberate on this outcome and mapping of way forward,” read the memo.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) president Enock Dongo had not responded to questions sent by time of publishing.

HSB spokesperson Tryfine Dzvukutu’s number was not going through while chairperson Paulinus Sikosana did not pick up calls on his mobile.