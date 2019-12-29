Government to recruit 5 000 more teachers in 2020

By Makanaka Masenyama

AT LEAST 5 000 new teachers are set to be recruited by government in 2020 to ease the shortage of the educators within the country’s schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema has said.

According to government, the vacancies will be given to qualified teachers who are unemployed.

“We were recently granted authority to hire 5 000 teachers for the 2020 financial year,” Minister Mathema said in a recent statement.

“We are grateful that President Emmerson Mnangagwa allowed us to employ the teachers during such (difficult) economic times.

“We have, as one ministry, created 5 000 jobs which is impressive. We have a high unemployment rate and we are making efforts to reduce that by employing more of our professionals who were out of the system due to budgetary constraints.

“These 5 000 teachers will surely aid the sector in a huge way through an improved service delivery.”

Reports have linked the education sector to a teacher deficit of 10 000, down from the previous 15 000.

Mathema also said teaching and learning material for the competency-based curriculum was in short supply with textbooks selling at prices as high as $1 000 each.

“We are working to afford all children and schools in the country the necessary materials for learning as well as teaching material. They may be in short supply at the moment, but we promise to deliver as soon as we can,” he said.

The Minister made a plea to the private sector and parents to weigh in with the necessary support.

“The private sector and the parents are called upon to assist in supplying textbooks so that learners have access to reading material. We need to produce enough books so that students can continue with their education undisturbed,” he added.