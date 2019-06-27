Government to revisit foreign currency policy grey areas

By Costa Nkomo

GOVERNMENT will revisit “grey areas” in its latest fiscal policy as it moves to fine-tune its latest proposal that saw the abolishment of the multi-currency system this week.

The announcement also saw the designation of the local dollar as sole tender, represented by the bond note for all domestic transactions but retained the payment of luxury goods in foreign currency attracting public anger.

Acting Finance minister Sithembiso Nyoni on Wednesday told a post-Cabinet media briefing that government will likely make further pronouncements on the issue.

“After this instrument the ministry will revisit everything around foreign currency issues,” said Nyoni.

In its exchange control directive following the Statutory Instrument 142/19, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe indicated that while payment for air ticketing will continue in the currencies preferred by respective airlines, payment for pay-per-view television content producer DStv will need clarification from authorities “because they provide a foreign product but locally.”

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi at the same press briefing defended government’s move to insist on payment of duty in foreign currency for cars in particular.

“There is no double standards because if you are importing a luxury obviously you have the dollars or the Rands.

“So why would you say you don’t want to pay in Rands, when you have the currency to go across the border and pay (for a car). So, its actually above board because you have the money so you can pay,” Ziyambi said.

Government has been accused of lacking policy clarity on the issue of duty after insisting on foreign currency despite designating the Zimbabwean dollar as sole legal tender within the country abolishing a decade old policy of using multiple currencies.