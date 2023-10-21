Government unaware homeless Warriors will host Nigeria in Rwanda 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

GOVERNMENT appears unfazed by Zimbabwe football teams playing international games outside the country, with newly appointed Deputy Minister of Sports arts and culture Emily Jesaya professing ignorance over the Warriors hosting Nigeria in Rwanda next month due to condemned local stadiums.

Football governing body FIFA in 2021 condemned stadiums in Zimbabwe from hosting international football games after they failed to meet the required standards.

Zimbabwe, who have returned to the international fold, have reportedly settled for Rwanda for next month’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will play Rwanda away and Nigeria at home next month as they begin their bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup berth.

When quizzed about the stadium crisis in the Senate recently Jesaya said her ministry is not aware of Zimbabwe hosting Nigeria in Rwanda.

“As a Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, we are glad the suspension or ban has been lifted and we are now able to compete at international level. With regard to hosting soccer matches as a country, we are unable to host soccer matches in this country.

“What I would like to inform the House is that the bureau has since lifted the ban and there is normalisation. We have not officially been informed with regards to hosting local matches as far as Rwanda, but if they inform us, we will come back to the Senate to inform you of that development,” said Jesaya.

National Sports Stadium was flagged by FIFA which highlighted areas that needed attention.

Sports minister Kirsty Coventry had vowed that Zimbabwe football teams would not play their home matches outside the country, promising to install bucket seats at the National Sports Stadium which her ministry owns.

In July National Sports was suspended to host local Premier League matches after it had degenerated.

Last month a FIFA inspector was in the country to assess National Sports Stadium and Rufaro with its report yet to be released as Zimbabwe is racing against time for the qualifiers.