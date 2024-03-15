Govt admits CALA blunder, to focus on innovation in new curriculum

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

GOVERNMENT has admitted that it erred in the introduction of contentious Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) which the Minister Of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo said was haphazard and failed to provide skills needed in the modern world.

Government this year scrapped CALA after an uproar from education stakeholders who castigated it, replacing it with the heritage-based curriculum.

Speaking at the inaugural edition of national children’s awards in Harare Thursday, Moyo said in hindsight CALA was poorly planned and executed resulting in its futility.

“As a ministry, we are going to train our teachers from head office to accept the new curriculum. CALA failed because it was haphazardly done and as a result, we had to remove it from the system,” said Moyo.

Moyo added that his ministry will roll out a matrix on the implementation of the heritage-based curriculum.

“What we are going to do is to give an implementation matrix in the following weeks on how best we are going to roll out the new curriculum,” he said.

The new curriculum will centre on the development of innovation skills of the students.

At the awards ceremony, students from various schools displayed their respective innovations.

The event was also a double celebration of students and the launch of a children-oriented magazine.

Jewel Multimedia Chief Executive Officer Chiratidzo Malinganisa said the awards celebrate the boundless hope that is carried by the young people.

“As we stand here today, surrounded by the boundless energy and enthusiasm of our future leaders, it’s essential to reflect on the significance of this moment. This ceremony isn’t just about recognizing accomplishments; it’s about nurturing dreams, fostering a sense of pride and confidence, and inspiring each one of our children to reach for the stars,” said Malinganisa.