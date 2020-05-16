Govt appeals for information on MDC activists’ alleged abduction

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

INFORMATION ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana Friday called on witnesses to help authorities get to the bottom of the alleged abduction and torture on MDC MP Joanna Mamombe and two female party activists.

The three MDC activists disappeared Wednesday, moments after they were joined by a group of other party activists to stage a flash demonstration against food shortages under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

The demonstration, the first by the main opposition since government declared a national lockdown against the spread of coronavirus, was staged in Harare’s Warren Park high density suburb.

MDC Alliance Wednesday later reported the three were arrested at a police roadblock on their way back to the city.

But their whereabouts soon became a mystery as police denied holding them.

The activists were later found in Bindura Thursday with signs of torture in the hands of their captors.

Party leader Nelson Chamisa told journalists at a Harare private hospital where the three are admitted that the activists were tortured and sexually abused.

In a statement Friday, Mangwana appealed for information that would help authorities get to the bottom of an incident that spotlights on the Zanu PF led government’s excesses.

“Investigations are still underway to establish what transpired to the three women from the time they left the demonstration up to the point when they reportedly picked up at Muchapondwa Business Centre,” read the statement.

Mangwana added, “Government will uphold the law and constitutional safeguards contained therein, and if any law has been broken, the law will be enforced.

“We are calling on the three citizens to work with the law enforcement agents in order to bring the truth to light and we are appealing to anyone with information concerning the case to make a report with the police.”

Police have also said they were investigating the incident.