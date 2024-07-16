Govt appoints new ZIMSEC board chaired by UZ Vice Chancellor Mapfumo

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo has appointed a 16-member Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) board, chaired by Paul Mapfumo.

Mapfumo is the current Vice Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and will be deputised by Doreen Moyo.

Other board members are Emmah Mungoni, Alice Nyamugama, Cyprian Masocha, Richard Gundane, Wadzanai Chirongoma, Suzanne Joscelyne, Kind Kapfudza, Sindile Mhlanga, Shami Moyo, Eventhough Ndlovhu, Patronella Nkomazana, Bhekinkosi Nkomo, Rodgers Sisimayi, Lazarus Nembaware.

Ten (10) of the sixteen (16) board members came from the previous one which served from 2021 to 2023.

The board members will appoint panels of examiners, approve and register examination centres, review the rules and regulations relating to examinations, confer or approve the conferment of certificates and curb the leakages of examination papers.

ZIMSEC started operating as an entity in 1996.

The localisation of Ordinary Level examinations started in 1984 with the marking of scripts in Zimbabwe while the Advanced Level localisation started in 2000.

Addressing the new board members, Moyo acknowledged their expertise and guidance as invaluable in ensuring the integrity, quality, and relevance of examination processes.

The ZIMSEC board is appointed in terms of the Public Entities, Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10) subsection 33.

Moyo highlighted the key areas that require attention, including enhancing the quality and validity of examinations and ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all learners.

He also embraced innovation and technology to improve assessment methods, fostering collaboration with stakeholders to address emerging challenges, and upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct.

Also, Moyo updated the board on the ZIMSEC Amendment Bill, which seeks to align the Act with current trends in the education sector and correct anomalies that have arisen since its enactment in 1999.

“The Bill proposes stiffer penalties for examination malpractice and provides for the imposition of penalties on institutions for examination irregularities,” said Moyo.

The minister indicated that the principles of the proposed bill were approved by the cabinet last year and it will be tabled before the cabinet committee on legislation for approval.

“I charge you to prioritize the key areas I have highlighted, and I assure you of my ministry’s support and commitment to providing the necessary resources,” he added.