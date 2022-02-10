Govt Approves $23 Billion Bulawayo City Council Budget

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has approved Bulawayo City Council’s (BCC) ZW$23,8 billion 2022 budget which will see rates going up by 150 percent this month.

Council had proposed a ZW$24,7 billion budget before the local government minister July Moyo cut it by ZW$900 million Tuesday.

The rates hike, some of which are as high as 450% come at a time government has dismissed talk of inflation.

Rates for domestic properties will increase by 150% while non-domestic property rates will increase by 177%.

Water charges for domestic consumption have been increased by 150% while non-domestic use will go up by 180%.

Corporate Communications Manager Nesisa Mpofu said all increments had been approved by Moyo.

“Waste water charges will increase by 150% for both domestic and non-domestic users, domestic charges for solid waste management (which includes refuse collection) will go up by 150% and for non-domestic it will go up by 160%,” said Mpofu.

““Shop licences, liquor licences garage licences, trading permits route approval, development permits route approval, development permits and inspection fees classified as licences will increase by 450 % while council’s rented properties will increase by 250 %.”

Mpofu said charges such as admission fees into council stadia and swimming pools, hire of council facilities, patient fees for use of an ambulance, cessation fees and similar charges classified as fees have also been increased by 450%.

New licence fees for shops, dog licences and cemetery charges will also be affected following the gazetting of the fees.