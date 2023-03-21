Govt awards civil servants 100% salary increase; soldiers & police’s backdated to Feb

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has reviewed upwards salaries of civil servants, members of parliament, independent commissions, grant-aided institutions and pensioners by 100%.

The increase is with effect from February 1 for the security sector and 1 April for the rest.

In a letter written to the Public Service Commission, Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga said Covid-19 allowances have been increased from US$200 to US$250 and teachers will also get a monthly teaching allowance of US$80.

The salaries will however be paid in the local currency.

“The approved review is as follows and is in accordance with earlier discussions and agreement with the principals:

“100% remuneration review to gross ZWL emoluments from Deputy Director and below for all sectors.



“The increase in Cushioning and Covid Allowances from $200 to $250 across all sectors with exception to the health sector takes effect on March 1, 2023 for the Security Sector and April 1, 2023 for the rest of the civil service, taking into account March 2023 developments in the sector,” Guvamatanga said.



He added: “The approved framework for remuneration reviews takes into account the requirement to continuously enhance the general welfare of public employees while attempting to stay within the budget and respecting the general rule of maintaining wage bills at sustainable levels so as not to compete with other expenditures.



“Given that the effective date is February 2023, it is critical to note that March bills for the security sector included the February back pay for the gross ZWL emoluments from Deputy Director equivalent grades and below.



“Furthermore, to avoid similar occurrences in the future, the Salary Service Bureau should implement salary reviews after the requisite salary key scales have been validated by the treasury.”