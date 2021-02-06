Govt Begs For Financial Donations To Buy Covid-19 Vaccines

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube has pleaded for donations from both ordinary citizens and businesses to help the country procure much-needed Covid-19 vaccines.

This follows recent government revelations US$100 million has been availed for the procurement of 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunise 60 percent of the population.

The private sector has also pledged to support government’s initiative to procure the life-saving drug.

Said Ncube in a statement, “It is in this context that government is announcing this broader private sector initiative to the corporate sector, citizens and other well-wishers to contribute financially and or otherwise towards the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.”

The Treasury chief said any contributions towards the initiative can be sent directly to the National Disaster Fund accounts and Mobile Wallets, Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) Account Number 21537300057 for all US$ deposits.

South African Rand donations can be deposited into CBZ account number 21537300077 while Zim-dollar deposits can be made into account number 21537300047.

The donations can also be made through mobile network biller codes Econet 140286, Telecel 216732 and Netone 094178.

Added the minister, “Government fully acknowledges and appreciates the support and co-operation so far received from the private sector and is committed to ensure that these partnerships are deepened for the national good.”

The appeal however comes at a time most citizens are struggling to put food on the table in the midst of a prolonged government lockdown period that has seen businesses and citizens alike, lose billions in potential revenue.

Thousands have been pushed out of employment while basic earnings have reached an all-time low against an ever rising cost of living.