Govt Committing Silent Genocide Against Workers As ZCTU Calls For Protests

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has criticised the government for adopting polices that were anti-workers resulting in untold suffering of most workers in the country.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com this week, ZCTU president Peter Mutasa also accused the government of committing genocide against employees in both private and public sectors who were receiving slave wages despite their repeated calls for a salary review.

“The government is committing a genocide against workers and citizens, and workers have been enslaved,” said Mutasa.

“We are working for nothing and that is also destroying the capacity and the capability of an economic recovery of this country. Some sectors have already been affected because there is low demand. No one can still buy on higher purchase. If you go to real estate, no mortgages.

“We cannot even talk about domestic tourism as no one can go from Mutare to Victoria Falls, to Great Zimbabwe, so we have destroyed these sectors.

“We have decided to enslave all workers in this country. So there is no joy, nothing for workers to cheer.”

Mutasa added: “We have got a state failure, a state that has failed to bring back people into the economic development policies of the country.

“Government must stick to the issues that citizens want addressed instead of harassing and intimidating people who are raising dissenting voices. The government must now listen to the voices of the people. As workers, we cannot wait for December, we cannot wait until we starve to death.

“That’s why the ZCTU is calling all workers to unite. We are calling for a general strike. The dates and the time are coming soon. Workers have to choose either to organise collectively or starve in their homes.”