Govt considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

By Tapiwa Svondo

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is considering scrapping the English Language as a requirement for nurse training intake.

Speaking at the post-cabinet briefing Tuesday, the Minister of Health and Child Care Douglas Mombeshora said passing other subjects which are taught in English is evidence that one can communicate in the language.

“We are still looking at other issues like is passing English with a C important because anyone who has passed all his subjects has been taught in English and if you go to Universities outside Zimbabwe, let’s say english for Communication and not to pass English as if you want to go and do a degree in English.

“So we will keep on reviewing and make sure that we make accessibility to training in various disciplines affordable and accessible to all citizens of Zimbabwe,” said Mombeshora

This comes after the government removed O’level Mathematics as a requirement for one to nursing training intake. In previous years the requirements for one to train as a nurse included a pass with a grade C or better in Mathematics, English and Science.

“Maths is not a requirement in terms of training in the medical field, I’m a medical doctor the key subject for you to go into medicine is chemistry so we have retained science subjects as a key subject to go into nursing”, said Dr Mombeshora

He also added “We are actually leaving a lot of people who have the capacity and capabilities out of the training because of Maths, you know very much that Maths has not been a subject that is passed well.

“Applicants for the latest intake, whose deadline is 21 April are required to have “a minimum of 5 O’ Level subjects with passes in English Language and a science subject and three others (excluding practical subjects which are fashion and fabrics, metal work, graphic art, and woodwork) at Grade C or better obtained at not more than two sittings with full certificates as examination result slips are not accepted.”