Govt Dismisses False Reports That Coronavirus Has Hit Harare

By Costa Nkomo

THE government Saturday issued a statement dismissing as unfounded reports circulating on social media suggesting that 118 Chinese nationals allegedly suffering from the coronavirus, had been quarantined in the northern suburbs of Harare.

The coronavirus is a deadly epidemic that struck China’s Wuhan City and over a 1 000 deaths have been recorded in China before it spread to most parts of that Asian country.

However, on Saturday, the Information Ministry posted on Twitter urging Zimbabweans to be calm as there was no case of the epidemic reported in Zimbabwe.

“Govt has noted a circulating message alleging that 118 Chinese nationals have been quarantined.This is false and has no basis in truth.Govt would like to assure the Nation that there is no case of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) in Zimbabwe. Our Health system remains on high state of preparedness,” the ministry said.