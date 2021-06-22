Govt Dismisses Schools Reopening Deferment Claims

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

GOVERNMENT has moved to dispel social media claims local schools opening dates for the second term have been deferred as a result of surging Covid-19 new infections.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to put the record straight.

“We have taken note of messages circulating on the WhatsApp platform alleging that the President has deferred the opening of schools by two weeks. That is not correct.

“Should there be a change regarding the opening of schools, Govt will make a formal announcement,” Mangwana said.

Schools were set to re-open on the 28th of this month but the spike in new Covid-19 cases brought renewed speculation on prospects of another deferred schools re-opening.

Zimbabwean learners spent the greater part of 2020 sitting at home amid a rampaging Covid-19.