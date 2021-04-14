Govt Endorses Streak Ban, Seeks Further Sanctions Against Disgraced Ex-Captain

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

BLACK-LISTED former Zimbabwe Cricket captain and coach Heath Streak could face further sanctions after government, through the sports ministry, has made a request to the National Prosecuting Authority to determine if the disgraced cricket legend committed any criminal offence under the country’s laws.

This comes after Streak was Wednesday handed an eight-year ban by the International Cricket council (ICC) for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The 47-year-old, who won 254 international caps for Zimbabwe, accepted five charges under the ICC’s anti-corruption code for offences that took place in 2017 and 2018.

Streak has been under investigation focusing on his tenure as a coach of both Zimbabwe and in various Twenty20 tournaments around the world, during which time he was in regular contact with an unnamed Indian man who has been labelled “Mr X”.

In a statement after the ICC announcement, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) said they have submitted a request to the NPA to establish if Streak breached any of the country’s criminal laws.

“The Ministry has requested the National Prosecuting Authority to ascertain whether any of the criminal laws in Zimbabwe, particularly those relating to corruption, have been breached by Heath Streak in order that appropriate action is also taken locally by the NPA,” the SRC board chairman said.

“The public is advised that the Sports Integrity bill is under consideration with the Attorney-General’s Office after Cabinet approved of the principles thereof last year.

“The purpose of the final bill, once enacted into law, is to provide for clearly defined criminal offences as relating to sport in Zimbabwe.

“It remains the Ministry and SRC’s position that there is zero tolerance for corruption and bad governance in our sport and all such instances of corruption are hereby condemned in the strongest possible terms,’’ further stated the SRC.

The SRC further affirmed its support for Streak’s ban from all involvement in cricket.

“In this respect, the decision of the ICC in relation to the banning of Heath Streak is fully supported and endorsed.”

Streak played 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2005.

The ICC investigation found Streak communicated with an Indian man called ‘Mr X’ during his time coaching Zimbabwe and in T20 leagues across Asia, according to the charges released by the world’s cricket governing body.

He passed on information on matches and also the contact details of players, including the captain of a national side.

In return, Streak received two Bitcoins which he converted into US$ 35000 in cash and an iPhone for his wife.

Streak also allegedly attempted to disrupt their investigation by colluding with ‘Mr X’ to delete phone messages.

The admitted charges include ‘disclosing inside information… in circumstances where he knew or should have known that such information may be used for betting purposes’.