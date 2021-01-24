Govt Extends US$30 Covid-19 Allowance To Pensioners

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

PUBLIC Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Paul Mavima says government pensioners are now receiving a monthly allowance of US$30 above their normal pension pay-outs.

The pay-outs are aimed at cushioning the pensioners from Covid-19 induced economic hardships.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Friday, Mavima said his ministry has put in place a raft of measures to cushion citizens in line with available resources.

“The pensioners are now getting US$30 per month. All public service pensioners get the allowance and an upward review of cash transfers to assist the vulnerable have also been effected,” he said.

Mavima said the extension of the Covid-19 allowance for the public service and for pensioners, the upward review of the allowances for the informal sector, and the upward review of the cash for cereal amounts for the urban areas food insecure households are aimed at achieving social protection.

“True to its promise, the government has shown a commitment to providing a safety net to all Zimbabweans.

“We have now increased the cash transfers to $1 500, up from as little as $300. The figure allows them to at least buy mealie meal to last a month,” he said.

The minister also said the government’s cash transfer programme has so far covered nearly 60 000 urban households.

The developments come at a time Zimbabwe is currently going through a national lockdown period in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic.

In response to increased Covid infections, the government imposed a curfew which operates daily between 6pm and 6am.

Zimbabwe has confirmed over 30 000 coronavirus cases with related deaths now galloping towards 1 000.

The obtaining situation has condemned the majority to economic hardship.