Govt Finally Confirms Two-Week Schools Reopening Deferment

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has postponed the country’s schools opening by two weeks following the continued surge in new Covid-19 cases in the country.

This was announced at a post cabinet media briefing Tuesday by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“The Nation is informed that Cabinet has approved that the re-opening of schools and other learning institutions be delayed by 14 days. Govt will be monitoring the situation and and a review will be made after 2 weeks,” Mutsvangwa said.

Schools were set to reopen for the second term this 28 June.

However, the announcement for schools opening is an embarrassing testament to a disjointed government system after Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana earlier in the day denied what were still social media claims schools reopening was deferred by two weeks.

Mangwana had said on Twitter, “We have taken note of messages circulating on the WhatsApp platform alleging that the President has deferred the opening of schools by two weeks. That is not correct.

“Should there be a change regarding the opening of schools, Govt will make a formal announcement.”