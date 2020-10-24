Govt Food Aid Diverted To Zanu PF DCC Election Campaigns

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

SOME Zanu PF MPs vying to be chairpersons in the party’s district coordinating committees (DCCs) are reported to be diverting government food aid meant for vulnerable families and selectively donating it to Zanu PF supporters ahead of the DCC elections.

MPs traditionally collect food aid from the government’s social welfare department meant for vulnerable families in their constituencies.

However, as the temperatures for the DCC elections to be held next month, rise, Zanu PF MPs are canvassing for votes using government food aid.

“The upcoming DCC elections have brought the true colours out of some candidates, particularly sitting and shadow MPs, who are abusing party vehicles, food aid, and party regalia.

“The chief culprits are the sitting MPs who are vying for the chairmanships as they are straddling their constituencies in party vehicles in the middle of the night campaigning. They also have stashed food aid meant for the vulnerable members of their communities which they are now using to buy votes,” a source who requested anonymity told NewZimbabwe.com.

Another source accused a named MP of bragging that no action would be taken against them by the Zanu PF commissariat department, which has issued a stern warning against those found campaigning.

Party regalia such as doeks, scarfs, caps, and T-shirts are also being donated nocturnally to perceived supporters to ensure victory in the divisive DCC polls expected to be held in November.

These materials were supposed to have been distributed to supporters ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

However, the actions are in defiance with party rules and regulations that bar candidates from campaigning ahead of the DCC polls as this would likely divide the party as well as whittle down President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s support base ahead of the watershed 2023 harmonised plebiscite.

Zanu PF national political commissar, Victor Matemadanda has been quoted saying disciplinary action would be meted out on those defying directives to desist from campaigning as this divides the already fractious party that has two distinct factions rooting for either President Emmerson Mnangagwa or his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

In Mashonaland West province, candidates eyeing the district chairmanships include former journalist and now career politician Kindness Paradza, farmer Ryan Cheney and Misheck Nyarubero all in Makonde; Obey Chagwedera and Goodluck Mbiri in Zvimba.

In Hurungwe, Badwell Chasara, Elliot Ziki, and Cecil Kashiri will fight it out for the chairman’s post while Isaac McKenzie and Itai Chakazamba will square-off in Kariba.

In Chegutu, Constance Shamu, wife to Chegutu East MP and former minister Webster Shamu, will tussle with George Chasauka while business proponent Langton Mabhanga is the sole candidate for Kadoma district.

Several incumbent and shadow legislators are vying for various other positions in the province’s six districts such as deputy chair, secretary, head of security, transport, youth, women’s affairs, among others.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Ziyambi Ziyambi on the matter were fruitless.