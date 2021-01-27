Govt Give Cricketers, FC Platinum Green Light To Resume Action

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S national men’s cricket team is expected to travel to Asia to face Afghanistan while their female counterparts will host Pakistan for a limited overs series in Harare next month.

This is after the local cricket governing body; Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) was Tuesday granted permission by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to resume their activities.

ZC are one of the several sporting bodies in Zimbabwe which applied for permission to participate in regional and international assignment after the government’s ban on all sporting activities following an increase of coronavirus infections.

In a notice sent out Tuesday, the SRC revealed that they had given temporary permission to a number of sporting codes to participate in international competitions after deliberations.

The Chevrons are expected to face Afghanistan in two Tests as well as three Twenty20 Internationals on neutral territory in Oman, with the itinerary expected to be announced soon following the government green light.

ZC were also allowed to host the Pakistan women’s cricket team for a limited overs series in Harare next month.

“Zimbabwe Cricket (a) Approval for the Pakistan Women’s cricket team to tour Zimbabwe for a limited overs cricket series against the Zimbabwe Senior Women’s cricket team (b) Approval for the Zimbabwe men’s cricket team to undertake a tour to United Arab Emirates or India for International cricket series against Afghanistan,’’ read the statement from the SRC.

In addition to ZC, the SRC also granted Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum permission to participate in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup.

After being knocked out of the CAF Champions League, FC Platinum will be hoping to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Zvishavane side will FC Platinum will take on Senegalese side ASC Diaraf in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup. FC Platinum will host the Senegalese in Harare on February 14 with the reverse fixture scheduled in the West African nation a week later, with the winner of the two legged tie reaching the group stages of the competition.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) was given the approval to send a team of local golfers to the South African Swing Golf tournament in South Africa.

Tennis Zimbabwe (TZ) has been given the nod for the Zimbabwe junior tennis team to prepare for their participation in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Circuit tournaments in Durban (from 18 – 29 January) and the Gaborone (1 – 13 February).

The Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee has also been given permission to travel to Dubai and participate at the Dubai 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix Dubai from 5 to 14 February. The event will act as the qualifiers for the rescheduled Paralympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan later this year.