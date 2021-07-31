Govt Gives NRZ Nod To Vaccinate Workers

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

AT LEAST 11 National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employees have succumbed to Covid-19 while 157 workers have been infected.

NRZ public relations manager Nyasha Maravanyika said the majority of cases were recorded during the current third wave.

“Covid-19 has affected the NRZ adversely with 157 confirmed cases resulting in 11 deaths. The majority of the cases were reported under the current third wave after recording two deaths in the second wave in January 2021,” said Maravanyika told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

He said following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the state-owned entity requested permission from the government to provide Covid-19 vaccines to its employees at the company’s clinics.

“The government has given the National Railways of Zimbabwe permission to provide Covid-19 vaccines to NRZ employees at its clinics. Vaccination of employees at the workplace has already started in Gweru and Bulawayo,” said Maravanyika.

He said the vaccinations are being done by NRZ nurses who have undergone training on administering the jabs while the government provides vaccines through local health authorities.

Maravanyika said since the inception of the vaccination exercise on July 27, 2021, a total of 220 employees in Bulawayo have received their first jab while in Gweru 113 employees have received the first dose.

He added the programme was still to start in Harare because nurses in the capital are still undergoing training to administer the vaccines.

“As more health personnel are trained, the workplace vaccinations will be extended to all NRZ industrial and community clinics around the country.”

The NRZ runs four industrial and 10 community clinics throughout the country.

The industrial clinics cater for employees while community clinics provide services to the surrounding communities.

Maravanyika said the company plans to vaccinate its entire workforce of more than 4 600 employees to ensure they are protected against the deadly disease.

“This will enable the organisation to resume normal operations knowing that its employees and customers are safe from Covid-19.”

NRZ has also taken measures to decongest workplaces by rotating staff on two-week shifts and also disinfecting workstations every week.