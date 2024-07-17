Govt greenlights exam classes vacation school; sets dates, fees  

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Primary and Secondary Education Ministry (MoPSE) Wednesday announced the approval of the examination classes for August vacation school, gazetting the holiday lessons fees.

The development comes on the back of complaints by parents and learners who have fallen prey to incessant demands by teachers who are widely accused of ill-treating students who do not pay for extra lessons.

In some schools, teachers are facing allegations of demanding payments for seeds and tools to run subjects like agriculture in the process making life difficult for the struggling parents. Some students allege that failure to comply with the side payment demands often results in them being harassed or facing isolation in the classrooms.

Provincial Educational Director for Harare Moses Mhike dictated the amounts to be paid for the lessons which will be conducted between the 19th and the 30th of August 2024.

“Primary schools will be allowed to charge US$2 per Learning Area per Grade 7 pupil or its equivalent bank rate in Zimbabwe Gold Currency. Secondary Schools will charge US$3 per learning area for Upper Six 6 or its equivalent bank rate in Zimbabwe Gold currency.

“All borders will pay an extra US$4 per day for their upkeep during the Vacation School period,” the Circular to schools read in part.

However, teachers will only be allowed to retain 50% of the payments with the remainder going towards administration and stationery costs, effectively implying that Grade 7 teachers will take home a paltry US$1 per subject per student.

The same applies to Ordinary Level where US$1,50 per student will be taken home and US$2,50 for A Level students.

“The Ministry looks forward to improving pupil performance through the running of the Vacation School as it will offer a focused environment for candidates to prepare for the upcoming examinations. Candidates should be assisted to cover a significant portion of the syllabus efficiently and effectively, including timely submissions of their Continous Assessment Learning Area activity components (CALA),” ordered Mhike.