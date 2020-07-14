Govt Halts Further Opening Of Economy While Schools Will Remain Shut

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

GOVERNMENT has halted the further reopening of the country’s economy while schools that were set to resume classes on 28 July have deferred opening.

These are some of the new regulations put in place by Cabinet after its meeting Tuesday.

The measures are meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 as cases surpassed 1 000 Monday.

Addressing a post-Cabinet meeting press conference at Munhumutapa government offices in Harare Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the government was disturbed by the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

“Cabinet is disturbed by the spike in Covid-19 locally transmitted cases and the number of deaths recorded. To curb the increase in transmissions as well as deaths from Covid-19, the following measures were adopted:

“That the current lockdown restrictions will be tightened while localised lockdowns will be introduced in hot spot areas and further opening up of the economy at this point is halted.

“The reopening of schools should be deferred pending the review of the situation while the writing of public examinations continues. Private schools that have opened without permission will be penalised,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said further lockdown restriction measures will be announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa soon.