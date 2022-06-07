Govt hikes fuel prices

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) Tuesday announced an upward review of fuel prices effective immediately.

This comes a month after another upward review.

A litre of petrol has gone up from US$1.64 to US$1.73 and diesel from US$1.71 to US$76.

A statement released by ZERA reads: “Please be advised that there has been a review of prices for diesel and blend with effect from 7 June 2022 and are as follows; Diesel US$1.76 Blend US$1.73.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is now at E15. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

“Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle”.