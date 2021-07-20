Govt Introduces Forced Vaccination For Civil Servants 

Spread This News











By James Muonwa

IN ORDER to curtail new Covid-19 infections and deaths, Government has, with immediate effect, ordered all civil servants to be vaccinated, while unvaccinated workers have been banned from boarding buses provided by the employer.

Public Service Commisson (PSC) secretary, Jonathan Wutawunashe announced the new measures Monday through circular number 20 of 2021 leaked to NewZimbabwe.com and addressed to permanent secretaries.

Wrote Wutawunashe: “All civil servants are considered to be frontline workers as indicated by the health authorities.

“All heads of ministries are, therefore, directed to ensure that all civil servants under their jurisdiction are vaccinated.

He added: “Only members with proof of vaccination against Covid-19 shall board PSC buses.”

Wutawunashe also decreed all ministries, except Health and Child Care, to reduce the number of staff reporting for work to 10% from the 40% set recently courtesy of PSC circular number 19.

The directive extends to all departments and agencies.

“Line ministries to rotate staff in such a manner that no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days at a stretch,” further wrote the PSC head.

Those working from home should be provided adequate information communications technology (ICT) gadgets and data bundles in order to remain efficient and productive.

At workstations, which have to be manned by a skeletal staff complement, employees must be capacitated with efficient and sufficient brand width to facilitate the holding of virtual meetings and other electronically-enabled communications, Wutawunashe said.

Permanent secretaries, department heads and agency chiefs will be called to explain cases of staffing above the 10% threshold.

“There shall be strict monitoring and enforcement of staff attendance at workplaces. Daily staff attendance records should continue to be submitted to the PSC before 1300hours and any variation should be accompanied by a clear justification,” Wutawunashe wrote.