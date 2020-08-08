Govt introduces virtual cabinet amid Covid-19 scare

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwean cabinet will from the next sitting be holding virtual meetings as a way of preventing the spread of coronavirus among ministers and support staff.

This follows revelations that seven minister are in self-isolation due to the pandemic.

The move was announced by the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Friday.

“The chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr. Misheck Sibanda wishes to advise all cabinet members that next week’s cabinet meeting has been rescheduled to 0900hrs on Tuesday, 18th August 2020 on a virtual platform.

“Details relating to the actual modalities for the meeting will be provided in the usual manner. Members should therefore plan accordingly,” Sibanda said in a press statement.

The meeting was moved to August 18 because of the Defence Forces Day to be commemorated next Tuesday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has been thrown into disarray after a number of ministers and senior bureaucrats were over the week placed on isolation after either contracting the virulent coronavirus or coming into contact with infected persons.

In terms of the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on control and management of the pandemic, any infected person should be placed in quarantine until they recover while anyone who has come into contact with an infected individual should be quarantined for at least 14 days until they test negative.

Among those absent during the last meeting, sources said, were Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Kazembe reportedly met with the now late Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri who died of Covid-19 late last month.