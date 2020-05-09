Govt issues four week June examinations delay

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Friday announced the postponement of the June 2020 examinations by four weeks.

This follows continued uncertainties over the opening of the country’s schools due to precautionary measures placed by government against the spread of coronavirus.

Zimbabwe schools were set to open for the second term this week but have remained closed pending government decisions on when it was safe to reopen.

In a Friday circular issued to heads of examination centres, candidates, parents and stakeholders, Zimsec director, Lazarus Nembaware, announced the delay.

Nembaware said “revised examination dates will be issued out as soon as confirmation of the reopening of schools is announced”.

According to the circular, the table of numbers and entry listings for all June 2020 candidates were dispatched to all examination centres during the course of the week in preparation for the examinations.

Like many countries in the world, Zimbabwe has experienced a coronavirus outbreak and has put in place stringent measures to avoid the further spread of the pandemic.

Schools have been identified as potential hotspots of the virus and have been kept shut to avoid exposing teachers and learners to infections.