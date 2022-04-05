Govt lifts restrictions on number attending public gatherings as COVID-19 cases decline

Spread This News

By Xinhua

HARARE: Zimbabwe has lifted restrictions on the number of people allowed at permitted public gatherings as it eases COVID-19 regulations, but the wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing remain mandatory.

In a Statutory Instrument published Tuesday, all public gatherings that are allowed to take place without prior notification to the police will no longer be restricted in terms of numbers.

These include funerals, weddings, sports activities and any other non-political meetings.

The government on March 29 also said that returning residents and visitors were no longer required to produce negative PCR certificates as long as they were fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the country with 87 new ones and five deaths reported on Monday, when total figures stood at 246,612 confirmed cases, 238,857 recoveries and 5,451 deaths.