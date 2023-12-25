Govt links food aid to pfumvudza; says measure meant to reduce food insecurity

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Government has announced a new program that links access to social welfare grain support to the adoption of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation agriculture model.

The program, which is being rolled out with immediate effect, aims to reduce future household food insecurity by promoting the use of sustainable farming practices.

In a statement, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Anxious Masuka said the initiative is motivated by the positive results from the Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Reports of 2021, 2022 and 2023 which amply demonstrated progressive yield increases and higher household food production countrywide.

“It has become necessary to link, with immediate effect, access to Government and Government-facilitated Social Welfare Grain Support to Vulnerable Households to several pre-qualification aspects to reduce future household food insecurity,” said Masuka.

The remaining food-insecure households, according to Masuka, have largely been in the drier agroecological regions 4 and 5.

He added that the majority of the food-insecure households have not fully embraced the Pfvumvudza/Intwasa tenets of timely holing out, timely organic matter placement and liming, timely mulching, and timeous undertaking of best management practices.

“In this regard, the nation is being informed that the following grain access pre-qualification aspects are being introduced.

“The family/household commits to undertaking progressive measures to reduce future food insecurity, by completing the designated form to enrol for a ‘Supplementary Pfumvudza/Intwasa Master-class’ administered by AGRITEX.”

Masuka added that the recipient family or household must have done a minimum of three Pfumvudza/Intwasa plots to access grain.

He added that the family also commits to a monitoring schedule administered by AGRITEX. The village Heads are expected to assist vulnerable households, child-headed and the elderly to undertake the above aspects.

“A register for such households shall be produced and updated by AGRITEX and the department,” said the minister.

The program is part of a broader effort to transform Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector.