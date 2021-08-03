 Govt Neglecting Tonga People, Says Chief Negande

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has perpetuated the marginalisation of the Tonga people of Kariba, who have no electricity although they were displaced in the 1950s to pave way for the Kariba Dam and hydro-power station’s construction.

A local traditional leader, Chief Negande, born Kausu Mpofu, accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration of failing to electrify local households to compensate for their pain and suffering during displacement to allow for the building of the iconic Kariba Dam and power-generation plant.

He lamented the numerous unfulfilled promises by the government to provide electricity, a development he said was militating against efforts to roll out E-learning programmes in schools.

Mpofu told NewZimbabwe.com this week that; “The issue of electricity has been on the agenda for so many years. We have continuously asked why as the people who were displaced during the construction of the Kariba Dam wall, we don’t have electricity.

“They have sent workmen to hoodwink us by erecting pylons which have not brought electricity at all. E-learning cannot take off, and with Covid-19 nowhere near coming to an end, school pupils are most affected. It’s like pupils starting all over again.”

The traditional leader also blamed the government for failing to prioritise concerns of the Tonga people which are never addressed, attributing the neglect due to lack of adequate representation in Parliament and Cabinet.

“We are tired of lodging complaints which are never addressed. They don’t recognise us worthy people and tribalism has taken root in discriminating against the Tonga people.

“I think the situation was going to be different if we had a Tonga legislator or a minister representing us,” added the chief.

Local youths are excluded in wildlife and other environmental conservation programmes, which are undertaken by rangers from other parts of the country who are poaching for wild animals, the chief claimed.

Chief Negande’s revelations came as Mashonaland West Provincial Minister Mary Chikoka-Mliswa toured the Zambezi Valley last week to assess development in the marginalised region.

She got an appraisal of numerous challenges facing local communities such as unreliable mobile phone network, human-wildlife conflicts, lack of schools, water scarcity, and high transport costs.