Govt Orders Stop To Demolitions Of Houses

By Anna Chibamu and Thandiwe Garusa

THE government has with immediate effect ordered all local authorities to stop demolitions of houses.

Addressing a press conference at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare Monday, Local Government Minister July Moyo ordered an immediate end to all demolitions.

The demolitions which have been taking place in most urban areas, including Harare, have left thousands of people homeless.

In a separate interview with NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu also condemned the destructions adding the ruling party felt the exercise was “insensitive and inhuman”.

He said no proper consultations were done prior to the destructions.

“This exercise was inhuman, and we have since noticed there were no proper consultations made before the exercise was mooted,” he said.

“The demolition of houses in Melfort by the Goromonzi Rural District Council must stop forthwith. Cabinet will discuss the matter tomorrow (Tuesday) to explore an amicable solution,” Mpofu said.

He added there would also be an all-stakeholders consultative meeting Tuesday to deliberate on the matter.

Several houses, and informal businesses were demolished in Mbare’s Mupedzanhamo area, Ashdon Park in Harare, Chitungwiza, and Melfort.

Last week, Zanu PF acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa told journalists the governing party was going to engage government over the demolitions.

He also urged the public to be wary of land barons working with local authorities in duping citizens, and illegally parceling out land.

“We cannot allow a situation where an individual goes into an area like Seke communal lands for example, taking land and giving out to people and taking their money without any verifications,” he said.