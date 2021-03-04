Govt Releases 2021 Education Calendar

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN schools set to open for face-to-face learning on March 15, will close for the holidays on June 4.

This is according to the new 2021 schools calendar just released by government.

The 2021 first term opens on March 15 for the three examination classes with the rest set to open March 22.

According to the education calendar, the first term shall end on Friday June 4 for a three week holiday.

The second term begins on June 28, ending Friday September 10, while the last term will start on Monday October 4, ending on Friday December 17.

The opening of the country’s schools shall bring relief to a country that lost 2020 education calendar being tossed due to an unprecedently long Covid-19 induced schools closure.

Cases of Covid-19 infections have since dropped with authorities opening up the country’s economy and its education sector.