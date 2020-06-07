Govt releases names of quarantine centre escapees, culprits to meet justice

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

GOVERNMENT has released names of returning residents who have fled from several quarantine centres around the country.

Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday there was now need for communities to participate in apprehending the culprits he described as a danger to society.

He said escapees could not go unpunished since they chose to go against the law at a time the country was battling to contain the deadly Covid-19 pandemic which has seen 279 recorded infections most of which were among returning residents.

“It means society becomes aware that there are high risk people in their midst and work with the authorities to ensure they are apprehended,” he said.

Mangwana added, “Absconding from a Quarantine Centre is breaking the law. We have a public health disaster on our hands and we will use the national disaster provisions to protect the public.

Zimbabwe has recorded 279 Covid-19 cases, four deaths and 33 recoveries.

There has been a worrying spike over the past week as more returning residents tested positive upon arrival.

The returning residents go through a mandatory quarantine period at various centres before they are released.

However, some have been fleeing from the centers amid reports of hunger and inhumane living conditions at he centres.

There has been reports of some who bribe their way out but no one has been brought to book over these allegations.

The names of the escapees:

Mashonaland West

Caroline Chirozvi

Loveness Kamwendo

Molline Chimucheka

Judith Masuku (Kadoma)

Midlands

Tafadzwa Gukuta (Gweru)

Wilson Silemba (Gokwe)

Elvis Muza (Zhombe)

Brian Mutero (Gweru)

Lastmore Simbanegavi (Gweru)

Tichaona Zvikonyo (Gokwe South)

Hitman Murwala (Zhombe)

Rivaldo Dakwaira (Zhombe)

Thomas Moyo (Gweru)

Phatisani Sibanda (Gweru)

Omega Madamombe(Zvishavane)

Nyasha Chiguri (ZHombe)

Vimbai Muchenjekwa (Zhombe)

Trishia Mhembere (Zhombe)

Steven Zhou (Mberengwa)

Prince Mutero Gweru)

Tasara Matanga

Philimon Masoja

Masvingo

Nhamo Sibanda (Maparadze Village, Chipinge)

Joseph Kumbula (Maparadze Village, Chipinge)

Antony Chikamhi (Chenhaka, Zaka)

Bulawayo

Lucky Sibanda

Craig Khumalo real name Emmanuel Gandiwa

Junior Khumalo

Polani Khumalo

Cornwell Mvura

Tendai Chigidi

(They all gave fake addresses)

Matabeleland South

Tawanda Shaiko (Beitbridge)

Matabeleland North

Busani Ncube (Lunka Village, Lupane)

Nkosiyazi Ncube (Janjanja Village, Lupane)

Marko Ncube (Lunka Village, Lupane

Givemore Khumalo (Sipepa, Tsholotsho)

Professor Vundla (Tshongogwana, Lupane)

Previous Tshuma (BH40, Lupane)

Bhekisizwe Nyathi (Dakamela, Nkayi)

Gift Ncube (Malindi Village, Binga)

Innos Mudenda (Binga)

Wonder Dube (Lunka Village, Lupane)

Kelvin Moyo (Lupane)

Mzola (Lupane)

Mxolisi Zondo (Shabulanyana Village, Lupane)

Laiton Sibanda (Samawuru Village, Tsholotsho)

Mthulisi Ngwenya, (Kana Block, Jotsholo, Lupane)

Lungisani Ncube (Fatima Village, Lupane