Govt rolls out extended oral polio vaccination campaign

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has embarked on the fourth lap of oral polio vaccination (OPV) across all provinces in the country.

The fourth round of vaccinations starts June 27 to 30 targeting the 0—59 months age group.

Mashonaland West provincial health promotions officer, George Kambondo confirmed an outbreak of polio in neighboring countries such as Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania, hence the need to protect local infants.

“All children under the age of five years, regardless of their polio vaccination status, even if your child was previously vaccinated, he or she should still get vaccinated for increased protection,” said Kambondo.

“We do not want to leave any child and any place behind, we are going to market places, ranks, churches and other areas where people go in large numbers and we are spreading the message everywhere.”

Mapping of households will be done before roll out of a door-to-door jabbing exercise.

The main symptoms of polio are sudden weakness or paralysis of limbs and failure to walk or crawl.

“Polio is spread through ingesting contaminated water or food and has no cure, the primary prevention is oral polio vaccination” said Kambondo.

Families are urged to report to nearest health facilities minors with sudden weakness of limbs.