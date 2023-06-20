Govt says Sudanese rebel attack on Zim ambassador’s home a ‘sheer criminality’; other countries’ properties also targeted

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Levit Mugejo has confirmed the attack on the Zimbabwean embassy by Sudanese rebels on Monday describing it as “sheer criminality.”

The home of Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Sudan, Emmanuel Runganga Gumbo was ransacked and valuables stolen.

In April, the government evacuated over a hundred Zimbabweans from Sudan following a 72-hour ceasefire by the warring factions to allow foreigners to leave.

The group of evacuees included embassy staff, their families and other nationals.

Mugejo confirmed the incident, adding that several properties belonging to other countries were also targeted.

“Yes I can confirm that our properties in Sudan were destroyed by some of the fighting forces in the country, taking advantage that we have evacuated our people and taking advantage of the current war going on there.

“It’s not only Zimbabwe but we have reports that most of the countries properties were also targeted. There is a sheer criminality taking advantage of the war to loot properties of our diplomats and the properties for our embassy there. So this is an unfortunate incident that is currently happening in Sudan,” he said.

Sudan’s foreign ministry called on the international community to condemn the ‘terrorist and criminal behaviour of the militia.

An armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began on April 15, when clashes broke out concentrated around the capital city of Khartoum and the Darfur region.

As of June 17, more than 2,000 people had been killed and more than 5,100 others had been injured.

Sudan’s warring parties began another attempt at a cease-fire Sunday after more than two months of brutal fighting and ahead of an international conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance.