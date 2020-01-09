Govt Says To Come Hard On Schools Hiking Fees

By Idah Mhetu

THE government has threatened to take disciplinary action against any government school found increasing tuition fees ahead of the opening of schools next Tuesday while private schools also face deregistering if they charge fees in foreign currency.

The warning was issued Thursday by Acting Education Minister Amon Murwira at a press conference in Harare.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to confirm that there will be no tuition fee increases in public schools,” the Minister said.

“Anyone found transgressing this directive will face disciplinary action. Government has also learnt that private schools are charging directly or indirectly in forex. Responsible authorities of such schools are warned that they risk deregistration of such schools.”

For boarding schools, Murwira said they should liaise with parents and decide on reasonable fee increases.

“There has to be meetings between parents and the school so that they can agree on suitable fees guide,” he said.

Last month, most schools – both public and private – signalled they were going to hike their fees in tandem with galloping expenses needed to keep the institutions running.

On his part, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned schools against a fee hike ahead of schools opening on January 14.

Mnangagwa said government was not going to approve the increases.

As if the looming fee hike is not enough nightmare, parents and guardians are also faced with uniform expenses amid another steep increase in their prices.