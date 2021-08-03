Govt Should Talk About The Diaspora Vote First Not Remittances: Analyst

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

THE government has been challenged to first talk about giving millions of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora the right to vote before it speaks on how much they have remitted back home.

In an interview with newzimbabwe.com Monday, Masimba Manyanya, a political commentator, said the Mid Term Review (MTR) of the budget by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube last Thursday was “meaningless” on how Diaspora remittances running into millions of United States dollars that Zimbabwe received yet the same people are not allowed to vote.

In his MTR statement, the minister reported between January and June 2021, Zimbabwe received US$746,9 million in Diaspora remittances compared to US$288,7 million the previous year.

“Remittances are projected to continue to drive the current account surplus in 2021, with the end of year projection of US$1,3 billion,” he said.

However, Manyanya condemned the government for being insincere by not allowing Zimbabweans living in foreign lands the right to cast their votes during elections.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled the country due to a poor political and economic climate in the country.

“It does not make sense to stand in Parliament and say the Diaspora is contributing money to the economy, but then turn around again and say that it is impossible for them to vote,” said Manyanya.

“Ncube’s budget must be found on the principle of honesty and sincerity and clarity of vision that unites the nation. Because when you say a certain segment of the population is contributing so much to the economy, yet we fail to empower them with what is their citizen right, this does not make sense at all.

“This shows the government is out of order and has lost perspective on where the economy should be going. The government must not play games with numbers that have very little meaning in the lives of the people.”