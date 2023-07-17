Govt showers EU with praises after successful Culture Month Sculpting competition

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and Arts Ministry have showered European Union (EU) Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann with praises for his bloc’s decision to support sculpting during Culture Month.

This year, the EU extended celebrations beyond usual traditional dancing to sculpting, creating a competition whose winners were announced recently.

Culture Month is an annual festival celebration of different cultures in Zimbabwe with activities across the country being hosted as far as Binga.

Speaking during its closing ceremony NACZ Director, Nicholas Moyo said this year’s event had been way better than any other.

“2023 was completely different for us in the industry and l want to thank the EU Ambassador who showed much interest in the arts industry,” said Moyo.

“The Ambassador said this is an introduction of how much the EU wants to work with the people of Zimbabwe and as we celebrate we want to thank them for partnering with the Government of Zimbabwe in the creative industry.”

Nine outstanding creative artists who participated in a sculpturing competition under the theme, ‘Promoting Cultural Diversity, Unity and Peace’ received prizes from the EU.

Permanent Secretary in the Arts Ministry Thokozile Chitepo said the EU’s contribution had gone a long way in ensuring financial benefit from artists’ work.

“The festivities we had, provided an opportunity for our artists to earn some revenue from their works and also a platform to encourage children at schools to take careers in the arts and culture sector following their talents and passion” said Chitepo.

With Zimbabwe heading for elections on August 23, von Kirchmann urged artists to promote Culture Month’s theme in whatever they do.

He argued they also had to take a part in ensuring a peaceful poll while contributing to the country’s development.

“As we are getting close to elections, this theme has an extra meaning of not forgetting that we are all together, the spirit of ubuntu.

“You as artists and everybody who is in art and culture should think about how you contribute to promoting the spirit of ubuntu so that these elections will be peaceful and inclusive and contribute to the prosperity of Zimbabwe,” he said.