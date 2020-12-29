Govt Starts Evacuation In Manicaland As Cyclone Chalane Approaches

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE government has announced several evacuation centres in Manicaland province as the threat of tropical depression Chalane looms.

With the memories of the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai in 2019 still fresh in their minds, some residents in the province have moved to safe places.

Information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana said civil protection teams have been mobilised to be on high alert as Cyclone Chalane is anticipated to hit the eastern region of Zimbabwe Wednesday.

“Evacuation is currently underway in Chimanimani as government prioritises residents’ safety, just in case Cyclone Chalane hits the area with a devastating effect. These in the pictures are being evacuated to St Patricks and Mutambara Mission,” he said.

Mangwana added 20 evacuation centres had been created in Manicaland province. They are; Chipinda Secondary School, Maunganidze Information Centre, Manesa Training Centre, Tanganda Primary School, Musani Secondary School, Chipangayi Secondary School, Mukandi Banana Company, Clearwater Primary School, Simudza Primary School, Mugiyo Primary School, Sterksroom Secondary, Ndinadzo Primary School, Rusitu Valley Primary School, Paidamoyo Primary School, Mafumise Primary School, Chipinge Prison, Madziwa Secondary School, Chiriga Primary School and Nyaututu Primary School.

Last year, Cyclone Idai killed at least 634 people, with at least 257 still reported missing

Some affected people are still staying in tents as the government is struggling to build new homes for them.

An estimated 270,000 people were affected by the storm.