Govt starts fire-fighting training programs to improve national response to emergencies

By Tinei Tuhwe

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe on Monday officially opened the Fire-Fighting Training of Trainers (ToT) program at Bison Agro-Machinery Workshop, Willowvale, Harare.

The three-week fire-fighting ToT program is aimed at enhancing the capabilities of firefighters from the Harare and Bulawayo fire brigades.

Participants will acquire essential skills to operate and maintain the advanced Red Lion fire tenders, recently acquired from Belarus, enabling them to effectively respond to fires and emergencies, improving public safety and security.

“I feel elated to officially open this fire-fighting Training of Trainers (ToT) programme, which I am informed will be running for the next three (3) weeks.

“I am advised that this ToT comprises firefighters drawn from Harare and Bulawayo fire brigades to receive training on the operation and maintenance of the Red Lion type of fire tender acquired from the Republic of Belarus.

“Once equipped with that knowledge, they will be in a position to cascade the training to local authorities that did not benefit from the initial training conducted by the Republic of Belarus,” he said.

Garwe also emphasized the importance of cascading the training to local authorities, ensuring full coverage of all provinces and districts in terms of fire response services.

“This initiative will enhance our national response capabilities, saving lives and property,” he added.

The minister commended the Republic of Belarus for their support and emphasized the government’s commitment to improving fire response services nationwide.

“This training program is a testament to our government’s dedication to enhancing public safety and security.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our fire brigades have the necessary skills and equipment to respond effectively to fires and other emergencies,” he said.

He indicated that as the government rolls out the fire-fighting training program, local authorities, particularly rural district councils, are urged to establish their fire departments in preparation for receiving the advanced fire tenders.

Garwe added that this is a significant development, as many of these councils will be acquiring such state-of-the-art equipment for the first time, ensuring that the fire departments will be well-equipped to respond effectively to fires and emergencies, with the added benefit of ongoing support and maintenance.