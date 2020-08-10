Govt still undecided over schools opening – minister

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT says it does not have any dates yet for the long overdue opening of schools amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and the entire world.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo told State media it was still premature to announce new dates for the schools calendar.

“We are presently monitoring trends, particularly Covid-19 local infections. If they continue escalating, as they are doing now, we will have to defer re-opening further mainly as a means of protecting our learners and teachers,” he said.

The school calendar for 2020 was torn to shreds after Covid-19 hit the world and forced a change of living styles, working life and also stopped a lot of business operations.

Zimbabwean schools were set to reopen July 28 this year but this was deferred indefinitely when cases started galloping into their thousands.

Minister Moyo said even without any knowledge as to when schools shall reopen, government was still going ahead mobilising some personal protective equipment (PPE) for public learning institutions.

“As a ministry, we have continued readying ourselves for the eventual re-opening through the purchasing of PPE and perfecting our (education) modules.

“We have been fine-tuning our radio lessons as well.

“For communities that do not get radio signals, we are in the process of producing physical modules related to the radio lessons.”