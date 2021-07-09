Govt Struggles To Fund Gwayi-Shangani Dam

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

GWAYI: The government is reportedly struggling to finance the construction of the 653 million cubic metres Gwayi-Shangani Dam with contractors said to be two months behind schedule due to erratic funding by Treasury.

The dam, which is expected to be the third-largest inland water body in Zimbabwe, should be completed in December according to the schedule by the contractor.

It is part of the greater Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project that was identified in 1912 as a long-term solution to the perennial water challenges faced in Matabeleland North, South, and Bulawayo provinces.

However, over the decades the project has failed to take off until recently when the government contracted a Chinese company to construct the water body. The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is also involved in the construction of the dam.

The dam construction also includes a 245-kilometre-long water pipeline from Gwayi-Shangani to Bulawayo, which will see communities along the way benefiting through

irrigation.

however, after allocating $4.5 billion to the project in the 2021 national budget, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has not been releasing the funds as expected.

A further $535 million was also allocated towards the commencement of work on the 245-kilometre-long pipeline to the Bulawayo pipeline, but Treasury is yet to inject the funds.

Updating Presidential Affairs Minister Jorum Gumbo and Matabeleland North Minister Richard Moyo during a visit to the dam site this Thursday, ZINWA resident engineer Paul Dengu said the contractor had the capacity to meet the timelines if the government released funds in time.

“Our target is to finish the dam wall by December 2021 but our biggest challenge is funding and the effects of Covid-19. We are behind by two months because of funding challenges,” he said.

“But we still have hope, excavation work has been done and now we are doing actual wall construction onsite and we are at 41%. Onsite, we are fully equipped to catch up with the target and can employ double the 350 workers currently employed if the money is there.”

In response, Gumbo said the funds would be released as the government is prioritising the completion of key water bodies because of their contribution to the growth of the national economy.

“In this regard, the 2021 national budget has set aside an estimated $10,7 billion for dam infrastructure. Since 2019, the Second Republic has committed considerable resources towards the construction of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam with the Treasury allocating $4,5 billion.

“These allocations are reflective of the determination by government to ensure sustainable livelihoods for the people through addressing water problems,” he said.

Moyo said the completion of the project would be open opportunities for the people of Matabeleland North.